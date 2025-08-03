Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today Marks Ukrainian Air Force Day

2025-08-03 03:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this holiday is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in accordance with the Presidential Decree of June 27, 2007.

The history of world aviation is closely connected with Ukrainian land. It was here that Alexander Mozhaisky, the designer of one of the first aircraft to take to the skies, Mykola Kibalchich, the founder of rocket science, and Alexander Zasydko, the creator of combat missiles, worked. The names of Kyiv residents Ihor Sikorsky and Dmytro Hryhorovych became world famous thanks to the aircraft they built.

Ukrainian ace pilots Konstiantyn Arceulov and Volodymyr Dybovsky were the first to learn how to pull aircraft out of a free fall with a spin. Pilot Yevgraf Kruten laid the foundations for fighter aviation tactics, which are still used in air combat today.

Today, the Ukrainian Air Force includes not only air components, but also anti-aircraft components, in particular anti-aircraft missile systems and radio-technical troops, as well as special forces.

