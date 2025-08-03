Today Marks Ukrainian Air Force Day
The history of world aviation is closely connected with Ukrainian land. It was here that Alexander Mozhaisky, the designer of one of the first aircraft to take to the skies, Mykola Kibalchich, the founder of rocket science, and Alexander Zasydko, the creator of combat missiles, worked. The names of Kyiv residents Ihor Sikorsky and Dmytro Hryhorovych became world famous thanks to the aircraft they built.
Ukrainian ace pilots Konstiantyn Arceulov and Volodymyr Dybovsky were the first to learn how to pull aircraft out of a free fall with a spin. Pilot Yevgraf Kruten laid the foundations for fighter aviation tactics, which are still used in air combat today.
Today, the Ukrainian Air Force includes not only air components, but also anti-aircraft components, in particular anti-aircraft missile systems and radio-technical troops, as well as special forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment