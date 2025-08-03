403
Musk Alleges Prominent Democrats Are in Epstein Files
(MENAFN) X owner Elon Musk has alleged that influential figures within the US Democratic Party, along with their financial supporters, appear in the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
His assertion comes in the wake of a report by a news agency on Friday, which stated that FBI officials reviewing Epstein's files identified numerous mentions of US President Donald Trump and other well-known individuals.
The agency emphasized, however, that the presence of a name “is not evidence of a crime or even a suggestion of wrongdoing.”
A user on X (formerly Twitter) commented on the news agency’s report by speculating that “when a Democrat becomes president, they’ll un-redact these names.”
In response, Musk disagreed and claimed, “They won’t, because major Dems and their donors are on the list too.” He provided no supporting documentation or further explanation for the statement.
Back in 2019, a spokesperson for ex-President Bill Clinton acknowledged that he had traveled aboard Epstein’s private jet on several occasions.
However, the spokesperson underscored that Clinton had never been to Epstein’s infamous private island.
Alan Dershowitz, who previously served as Epstein’s attorney, has pointed out that former Democratic Senator George Mitchell and ex-UN Ambassador Bill Richardson are mentioned in the records.
He emphasized that inclusion in the documents does not imply any unlawful conduct.
Earlier in June, Musk—who had a public fallout with Trump over political policy—stated that Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files, suggesting, “that is the real reason they have not been made public.”
Musk later removed the post and admitted he “went too far.”
