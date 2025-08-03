Centre-State Partnership Must To Attract Investment And Industrialisation: Top Official

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) At an 'Investors Roundtable Conference' in Bengaluru, the DPIIT Secretary told industry stakeholders and state officials that robust Center-State partnerships are essential to accelerating industrialisation and luring international investments.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia highlighted the growth of DPIIT-recognised startups, support for MSMEs, and the role of deep-tech ventures in shaping future industries.

Apart from strengthening Centre-State collaboration for industrial growth, the conference has held to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' and showcase the potential of southern industrial nodes under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), according to an official statement.

These greenfield industrial nodes are designed with advanced infrastructure, digital governance, and investment-ready ecosystems to aid growth for sectors such as electronics, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, clean-tech, food processing, and logistics. These industrial nodes are Tumakuru, Krishnapatnam, Kopparthy, Orvakal, Palakkad, and Zaheerabad.

The secretary met with senior officials from southern states and union territories and discussed accelerating industrial node development, aligning state policies with national objectives, and addressing key implementation requirements to fast-track investments and infrastructure creation, according to the official statement.

Industry leaders, MSMEs, and startups engaged in state-specific dialogue, explored opportunities, shared challenges, and discussed how NICDC's smart industrial cities can serve as platforms for advanced manufacturing and innovation, the release said.

Senior DPIIT officials also shared updates on national initiatives including Start-Up India, Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), National Single Window System (NSWS), Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS), and Invest India, which are enabling reforms and strengthening investor confidence, said the government.

The officials also interacted with startups and incubation leaders to understand emerging innovations, challenges, and opportunities for policy support.

-IANS

aaron/na