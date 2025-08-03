403
Second Eruption of Lewotobi Volcano Disrupts Flights
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted for the second straight day on Saturday, releasing a thick column of volcanic ash that traveled as far as 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) from the crater, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.
The plume of ash ascended to over 19.5 kilometers (12.1 miles) above sea level, the center confirmed.
The agency additionally cautioned about the possibility of cold lava floods triggered by the recent volcanic activity, as reported by a state-operated news outlet.
No deaths or injuries were immediately recorded following the latest eruption.
The volcanic activity caused disruptions at El Tari Airport in Kupang, the capital city of East Nusa Tenggara province, leading to the cancellation of 14 flights arriving and departing from the location.
Some domestic air routes at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali also experienced interruptions.
Officials advised both locals and visitors to maintain a distance of no less than six to seven kilometers — roughly 3.7 to 4.3 miles — from the volcano for safety.
In a previous eruption at the same site last November, at least nine individuals lost their lives and many others were wounded.
Lewotobi Laki-Laki, rising to 1,584 meters (5,197 feet), forms part of a dual-volcano system alongside Mount Lewotobi Perempuan, situated in the Flores Timur district.
Lewotobi Laki-Laki, rising to 1,584 meters (5,197 feet), forms part of a dual-volcano system alongside Mount Lewotobi Perempuan, situated in the Flores Timur district.
