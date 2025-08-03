403
Türkiye Kicks Off First Natural Gas Deliveries to Syria
(MENAFN) Türkiye has initiated its first natural gas deliveries to Syria, marking a major milestone in regional energy cooperation, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Saturday.
At the opening ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Bayraktar revealed that gas sourced from Azerbaijan will now reach Syria via Kilis, a Turkish city bordering northern Syria.
The natural gas link between Kilis and Aleppo was finalized on May 21, following repairs on damaged pipelines.
Bayraktar highlighted that up to 2 billion cubic meters (BCM) of natural gas could be supplied annually to Syria, enough to power 5 million homes. “We will transport natural gas to Aleppo and from there to Homs. This will allow the power plants in the area to start operating soon.”
He also noted that electricity exports from Türkiye to Syria currently operate through eight connection points, with plans to initially boost capacity by 25%, then more than double it.
Syria’s energy network has been severely degraded by over a decade of civil war since 2011, with key power generation facilities, transmission infrastructure, and gas pipelines suffering extensive damage. This has resulted in electricity availability dropping to mere hours daily in many parts of the country.
After the Baath regime’s collapse in December 2024, Syria entered a transitional phase prioritizing energy infrastructure reconstruction. Leveraging its technical skills and geographic advantage, Türkiye has taken an active role in supporting these restoration efforts.
Previously, Türkiye had provided limited electricity to northern Syria and occasional assistance through transmission line connections.
Strategic Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Qatar Alliance
Bayraktar also revealed that Türkiye is partnering with Azerbaijan and Qatar to enhance natural gas exports to Syria.
The pipeline inauguration was attended by key officials: Syria’s Energy Minister Mohammad Al-Bashir, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, and Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, president of the Qatar Development Fund.
Türkiye signed a gas swap deal with SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil and gas company, to facilitate deliveries at the Türkiye-Syria border.
Bayraktar recalled a similar project initiated in March, where the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline began supplying gas to the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan through Türkiye.
“Today, together with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, we inaugurate this new project under the motto ‘two states, one nation,’” he said.
The minister also expressed gratitude toward Qatar for its strong backing of the initiative, emphasizing the deepening ties since the 2014 launch of the High Strategic Committee, which has been pivotal in strengthening bilateral cooperation.
