Seasonal Summer Weather Holds Across Kingdom, Slight Warm-Up Expected Midweek

Amman, August 3 (Petra) – The Kingdom will hold onto its stretch of seasonally mild summer weather through Tuesday, with most regions experiencing typical August conditions. The highlands and central areas can expect warm, dry days, while temperatures run noticeably higher in the eastern desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.A mix of sun and low clouds is expected across the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, especially during the morning hours. Winds will be out of the northwest, generally light to moderate, but may pick up at times in open areas.Looking ahead, a slight uptick in temperatures is expected by Wednesday. Conditions will turn relatively hot across much of the country, while the southern and low-lying areas including the Jordan Valley and Aqaba will continue to feel the full strength of summer heat. The overall pattern, however, remains stable and consistent with seasonal norms.Here's a look at today's highs and lows across key regions:In East Amman, temperatures will reach 33 C by mid-afternoon, dipping to 21 C overnight. West Amman will be a bit cooler, ranging between 31 C and 19 C.Up north, the highlands are forecast to see a daytime high of 29 C and an overnight low near 18 C, while the Sharah highlands will be slightly cooler, peaking at 28 C.Out in the desert, things heat up with highs around 38 C. The central plains are expected to reach 33 C.In the Jordan Valley, temperatures will climb to 39 C in the north and 41 C further south. The Dead Sea will peak at 40 C, while Aqaba matches the southern valley with a high of 41 C and a warm overnight low of 28 C.The general outlook through midweek suggests continued summer stability, with a gentle warm-up and plenty of sunshine ahead.