Martial Arts Events For Boys & Girls Begin In Srinagar
Organised by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, all groups of boys and girls actively participated in the events. These events were organised in the presence of District Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone, the in-charge activity also took the lead in organizing the games.
Many students in the boys and girls category won medals at Indoor Hall and were appreciated in the presence of senior officials of the department. On this occasion, the Special Guest was Additional Deputy Commissioner Adil Fareed.
District Sports Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone gave detailed information to the special guest about the ongoing tournaments in the district. Speaking towards promoting sports, he said that the Youth Services Department is busy in providing sports to children.Read Also Pulwama Girl Wins Gold At Thang-Ta National Championship Baramulla's Young Karate Stars Felicitated For National Feats
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment