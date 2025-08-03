Martial Arts Events For Boys & Girls Begin In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – An Inter Zonal District Level girls and boys category martial arts events, including Wushu, Judo, Kickboxing and Karate competitions started at Indoor Hall Polo Ground in Srinagar on Saturday.

Organised by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, all groups of boys and girls actively participated in the events. These events were organised in the presence of District Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone, the in-charge activity also took the lead in organizing the games.

Many students in the boys and girls category won medals at Indoor Hall and were appreciated in the presence of senior officials of the department. On this occasion, the Special Guest was Additional Deputy Commissioner Adil Fareed.

District Sports Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone gave detailed information to the special guest about the ongoing tournaments in the district. Speaking towards promoting sports, he said that the Youth Services Department is busy in providing sports to children.

