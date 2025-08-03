403
Emotional perception forms political effect
(MENAFN) Every human interaction offers a chance not only for kindness but for empathy—especially in moments of suffering, where empathy often manifests as pity. However, the strength of this pity doesn’t always align with the actual severity of the hardship.
This emotional imbalance is frequently exploited by skilled "information warriors"—experts in manipulating public sentiment for political gain. These strategists, adept at managing the "politics of empathy," use what could be called the Political Pity Formula to provoke strong emotional reactions that serve specific agendas.
This formula relies on five key perceptions: that the suffering is unjust, sudden, and severe, and that the audience feels both similar to the victims and emotionally close to their situation. Crucially, these elements are not based on objective facts but on how events are framed—making them easy for propagandists to manipulate. In essence, public empathy can be adjusted like a thermostat, carefully calibrated to meet political needs.
