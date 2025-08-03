Fastag Annual Pass: 5 Key Advantages Of Choosing It Over Existing Per-Trip Fee Format

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new annual FASTag pass for daily commuters in India, to be available from August 15, 2025.

Notably, the Annual Pass is not mandatory, and the existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to operate as is. Users who do not opt for the Annual Pass can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas.

Here's a look at the benefits of using this pass over the per-trip charged at present.



The FASTag Annual Pass allows free passage of private cars, jeep and van at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 trips (whichever is earlier).

To come into effect from August 15, the Annual Pass can be activated via the Rajmargyatra mobile app or via the National Highway Association of India (NHAI) website.

The Annual Pass will be activated on the registered FASTag normally within two hours once the payment of ₹3,000 for the base year 2025–26 has been confirmed.

Commuters do no need to purchase a new FASTag and the Annual Pass can be activated on your existing FASTag, subject to eligibility criteria - displayed on windshield, car registration number not blacklisted, etc. The Annual Pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions (trips), whichever comes first. Once either threshold is past, it will automatically revert to a regular FASTag.



One important thing to keep in mind however, is that this Annual Pass is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas; and the additional applicable user fees may apply for use of fee plazas on Expressways and State Highways (SH) managed by various state governments or local bodies.

Further, the Annual Pass is applicable only for private non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans, and will have to pass check through the VAHAN database. Its use in any commercial vehicle will result in immediate deactivation without notice, according to the Ministry. The pass is also non-transferable and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered. Using it on another vehicle will lead to deactivation.

| FASTag Annual Pass: How to purchase it ahead of its activation on August 15? 5 key advantages of fastag annual pass| FASTag Annual Pass: What is it? What is the price? All FAQs answered FASTag Annual Pass: Important things to keep in mind