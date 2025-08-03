403
India Denies Claims of Suspending Russian Oil Imports
(MENAFN) India has no plans to halt its purchases of Russian oil, contradicting claims made by US President Donald Trump, according to multiple media outlets on Saturday.
Media, citing two senior Indian government officials, reported that New Delhi will maintain its procurement of discounted Russian crude.
Echoing this, Russian media quoted an Indian government source who affirmed there is no indication that India will suspend its Russian oil imports. Indian refineries, the source said, continue to base their buying decisions on price and other economic factors.
"I understand India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia," Trump told reporters.
"That's what I heard. I don't know if that's right or not, but that's a good step. We'll see what happens," he said.
President Trump has previously criticized India for what he described as unfair trade practices and its deep energy and defense ties with Moscow.
Earlier this week, Trump announced a 25% tariff hike on Indian goods.
