Tanishk Bagchi Refuses To Compare 'Saiyaara' Singer's Voice To Mustafa Zahid, Atif Aslam: 'Faheem' Apna Hai'
The title track of 'Saiyaara', crooned by Faheem recently became the first Bollywood song to enter the Spotify global Top 5. Following the response to the song, many netizens were of the opinion that India would no longer crave for voices like Mustafa Zahid or Atif Aslam given that now we have Faheem.
Tanishk spoke with IANS in the light of the stellar success of the music of 'Saiyaara', and refused to compare Faheem's voice with any of the Pakistani singers.
He told IANS,“I would not compare Faheem's voice with Mustafa Zahid or Atif. Faheem apna hai (Faheem is our own). He is our own artiste, he has a unique tone. He is no one's copy. And he has made that tone with his hard work. And when people do something with hard work, it remains consistent. So whatever song he has sung, there is no tone variation. He sings in one tone, that's it. So I think his tone is inherited”.
He went on to heap praise on Faheem's fellow singer and composer Arsalan Nizami, as he said,“You haven't heard Arsalan yet. He is like Faheem. He has a very good voice. He is a very talented person. These guys compose and write themselves. Arsalan had composed 'Saiyaara' initially. So I heard it. And I have a sixth sense. I understand which song will be a hit. And which song is needed. So I took that song and structured it according to me. And I knew that whatever we were doing, it was done with a lot of purity”.
“Today or tomorrow, whether it's a single or for a film, the song will be released. So that was my hope. And Arsalan, Faheem and Junaid, all three of them, they all have their own texture. They have very fresh voices like Kumar Sanu or Udit Narayan”, he added.
