Erdogan Welcomes Italy, Libya Leaders in Istanbul

2025-08-03 01:09:25
(MENAFN) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday hosted Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul during a trilateral cooperation gathering involving Türkiye, Italy, and Libya.

Erdogan formally greeted Meloni and Dbeibeh with individual state receptions at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office.

The private discussions were joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan’s principal adviser.

