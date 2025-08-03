403
UAE, Jordan Head Multinational Aid Airdrop Over Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan headed an international effort on Friday to deliver emergency assistance by air into the Gaza Strip, joined by planes from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, as stated by the Gulf nation's Foreign Ministry.
UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a telephone discussion with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, focusing on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and strategies to bolster relief coordination.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasized that, following the guidance of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation remains at the forefront of international efforts to offer critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza via ground, air, and maritime channels under dire conditions.
He noted that Friday marked the 59th air mission to drop relief supplies, spearheaded by the UAE and Jordan, with assistance from seven aircraft from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
Abdullah called the mission a successful example of global teamwork in crisis response.
The Israeli military had previously declared that it would permit other nations to airdrop supplies into Gaza.
In earlier incidents, parachuted assistance into famine-affected Gaza—where Israel has faced allegations of deliberately causing hunger—had reportedly landed on civilians, leading to deaths.
Some aid also landed in the Mediterranean, pushing desperate individuals to rush toward the coastline and waters, and the aerial delivery approach has faced backlash due to these risks.
