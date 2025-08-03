Clean Energy Blueprint Takes Shape With Navahi Substation Launch

At the heart of the AZURE Project is the construction of the 500/330 kV Navahi Junction Substation, which will be the most advanced and expansive substation in Azerbaijan's power system. More than a technical enhancement, this facility represents a strategic pivot-designed to handle up to 2 GW of new variable renewable energy and ensure stability as more solar and wind capacity is deployed nationwide.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%