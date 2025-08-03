Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eni Reviews Kazakhstan's Role In Global Manganese Supply Chain

Eni Reviews Kazakhstan's Role In Global Manganese Supply Chain


2025-08-03 01:04:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Kazakhstan's manganese production and reserves are included in the Eni World Energy Review 2025, with output figures varying across reported years and reserves remaining unchanged through 2023.

Data obtained by Trend from the review presents both production and reserve data for the period from 2015 to 2024. Figures for some years remain unavailable in the dataset.

Year Production (thousand metric tons) Reserves (thousand metric tons)
2010 - -
2015 222 5,000
2019 140 5,000
2020 158 5,000
2021 90 5,000
2022 129 5,000
2023 130 5,000
2024 - -

MENAFN03082025000187011040ID1109877506

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search