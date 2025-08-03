Trustvare Upgrades OST To MSG Converter With Advanced Features For Seamless Email Migration

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 2, 2025 1:39 am - TrustVare is pleased to announce the release of its latest product the OST to MSG Converter. This company is a market leader in unique data conversion tools. This solution is designed for both regular users and IT specialists.

It allows you to convert Microsoft Outlook OST files into MSG format at a time. The new TrustVare OST to MSG Converter converts inaccessible, orphaned and corrupted OST files into usable Outlook MSG files while preserving all email information.

TrustVare OST to MSG Converter main features include:

1 and reliable conversion: Exports OST emails to MSG format while retaining attachments, formatting and

2 Folder Hierarchy: Maintains the original structure of the email making it easier to find after

3 with all Outlook versions including 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013 and previous

4 handle orphaned and encrypted OST files as well as convert damaged OST

5 batch export option allows you to export several emails from OST to MSG at

6 GUI designed for individuals who are not technologically skilled.

Words by the CEO

According to a TrustVare spokesman, "This launch is part of our commitment to deliver user-centric, high-performance email conversion tools." "Our OST to MSG Converter has a user-friendly interface and advance features that make it easy to manage Outlook data."

Availability and Free Trial:

You can now download the OST to MSG Converter from official website. You can test the conversion results for free by its demo version before purchasing the full license.

Visit Here:

About TrustVare.

TrustVare is a well-known provider of software for email conversion, recovery and migration. Users know the organization for developing user-friendly and reliable solutions to help professionals, enterprises and users deal with Outlook data issues.

Media Contact:

Company: TrustVare Software

Email: ...

Website: