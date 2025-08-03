Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size To Reach USD 4,800.3 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 2, 2025 3:28 am - The electronic shelf labels market was valued at USD 1702.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.2%.

August 2, 2025 - The global electronic shelf labels market is experiencing robust revenue growth, primarily driven by increasing demand for price automation and real-time updates. Rising demand for price automation and real-time updates is serving as a pivotal growth driver in the global electronic shelf labels (ESL) market. ESL systems eliminate the need for manual price changes by integrating wirelessly with back?end pricing and inventory systems. It enables retailers to adjust prices instantly in response to market dynamics-such as competitor pricing, expiry dates, customer demand, or online–offline parity. This automation boosts operational efficiency by reducing labor costs and minimizing pricing errors, which in turn improves profit margins and customer trust.

In March 2025, surplus food retailer Company Shop implemented electronic shelf labels (ESLs) across all its UK stores. The rollout, carried out in collaboration with in-store automation specialist Pricer, is already operational at the St Helens and Long Eaton locations. The company aims to complete the deployment across its 13-store network by the end of the month, with Renovotec handling the in-store installation process. This deployment, in partnership with Pricer and Renovotec, highlights the growing adoption of ESLs as a tool for digital transformation in retail.

However, high initial investment and deployment costs are acting as significant barriers to the widespread adoption of electronic shelf labels (ESLs). Implementing ESL systems requires substantial upfront capital expenditure, including the cost of digital labels, wireless communication infrastructure, software integration, and employee training. For small and mid-sized retailers with limited budgets, these costs can be prohibitive, especially when compared to traditional paper labeling methods. Additionally, the complexity of retrofitting existing store layouts and ensuring seamless integration with legacy POS and inventory management systems further increases implementation costs.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on the type, the electronic shelf labels market is segmented into LCD ESL, E-Paper ESL, and LED ESL.

The E-Paper ESL segment is expected to register a fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period, driven by growing demand in retail environments for energy-efficient, highly readable, and functionally advanced display solutions. E-paper displays are favored for their low power consumption, as they only require energy when content is updated. In March 2025, E Ink, a global leader in electronic paper (ePaper) technology, teamed up with Realtek Semiconductor to unveil the second-generation System-on-Panel (SoP) reference design for electronic shelf labels (ESLs). This advanced SoP solution integrates essential components directly onto ePaper, glass, or flexible substrates, combining circuits, display panels, and system architecture into a single, streamlined ePaper display system.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Europe held the largest revenue share in the electronic shelf labels market in 2024, driven by a combination of economic, regulatory, technological, and competitive dynamics. The region's high labor costs have prompted retailers to adopt automation solutions, with ESLs offering real-time price updates that significantly cut down on manual labor and enhance pricing accuracy. Reflecting this trend, in June 2025, Carrefour-one of Europe's leading food retailers-began piloting VusionGroup's EdgeSense platform to advance its shelf digitization initiatives. The EdgeSense system integrates smart rails, ESLs, computer vision through Captana, artificial intelligence, and high-precision data to support a more efficient and omnichannel-ready retail environment.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The electronic shelf labels market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oVusionGroup

oPricer AB

oDisplaydata Ltd.

oE Ink Holdings Inc.

oSoluM

oHanshow Technology Co., Ltd

oOpticon Sensors Europe B.V

oM2Comm

oZkong Networks

oSUNMI Technology Co., Ltd.

oComQi

oDIGI Group

oZhSunyco

oPARTRON ESL

oDalian Sertag Technology Co., Ltd

Major Strategic Developments by Leading Competitors:

VusionGroup: On 22 May 2025, The Co-operative Group joined forces with VusionGroup to transition from paper shelf edge labels to electronic ones across its stores. This initiative aims to enhance the customer shopping experience, increase product information transparency, reduce paper waste, and streamline routine tasks such as picking for online grocery orders. As part of this effort, the convenience retailer is collaborating with VusionGroup-a global leader in digital commerce solutions-to deploy the advanced technology across nearly 2,400 of its locations.

Lennox: On November 08, 2024, Instacart revealed that Aldi, Gelson's, and Hornbacher's are integrating their electronic shelf labels (ESLs) with the pick-to-light feature of its Carrot Tag software. This functionality uses flashing lights to help both customers and store associates quickly locate items on shelves, thereby enhancing order accuracy and operational efficiency. Instacart also intends to expand this feature to its Caper Carts, enabling smart cart users to trigger item flashes for products on their shopping lists, as well as those featured in digital advertisements or promotional offers.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Electronic Shelf Labels market on the basis of cooling type, component, display size, technology, application, end-use and region:

.Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oLCD ESL

oE-Paper ESL

oLED ESL

.Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oDisplay Panel

oBatteries

oTransceivers

oMicroprocessors

oConnectors

oOthers

.Display Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oLess Than 3 Inches

o3–7 Inches

o7–10 Inches

oGreater Than 10 Inches

.Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oRadio Frequency (RF)

oInfrared (IR)

oNear-field Communications (NFC)

oBluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

oWi-Fi

oOthers

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oPrice Automation

oInventory Management

oProduct Information Display

oPromotions & Advertising

oCustomer Behavior Analytics

oOthers

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oRetail

oIndustrial

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oNorth America

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

oLatin America

oMiddle East & Africa

