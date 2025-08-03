Ukrainian Developers From Brave1 To Collaborate With Axon Fedorov
Fedorov held a meeting with Axon CEO Rick Smith, as well as Aaditya Devarakonda, head of Dedrone - a key part of Axon's ecosystem.
The discussions focused on defense innovations in the areas of drones, electronic warfare systems, and advanced electronic technologies for national security.Read also: Ukrainian fiber-optic drones reach strike range of over 40 kilometers – Fedorov
Fedorov said that modern technological warfare had reshaped the global security paradigm, making it essential not only to develop breakthrough solutions now, but also to anticipate how to protect freedom in the future.
"We've helped connect the Axon team with more than 170 Ukrainian manufacturers from the Brave1 military innovation cluster. Ahead lies knowledge exchange, cooperation, and the implementation of important projects," he said.
Fedorov also invited Axon to participate in Defense Tech Valley, the largest exhibition of defense innovations in Ukraine, set to open in Lviv in September. He stressed Ukraine's readiness to share its unique experience and demonstrate solutions that are transforming the battlefield.
Axon is a leading developer of innovations in public safety. In spring 2024, the company acquired Dedrone - a market leader in intelligent airspace security solutions.
