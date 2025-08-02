Bihar Business Mahakumbh 2025 Begins Today In Patna
The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with Industries Minister Nitish Mishra and Bihar Chamber of Commerce & Industries President Subhash Patwari also in attendance.
The Mahakumbh, themed "Local to Global", is being positioned as a landmark event to propel Bihar into the national and international business spotlight.
Designed as a convergence point for trade, startups, and MSMEs, the event seeks to highlight Bihar's growing entrepreneurial spirit and untapped business potential. Organisers expect more than Rs 1,000 crore in investment announcements and business commitments over the course of the event.
More than 150 investors, startup founders, and business leaders are participating, alongside government officials, angel investors, industry experts, and embassy representatives. The event is also expected to attract over 30,000 attendees, including grassroots entrepreneurs, women-led enterprises, youth innovators, and self-help groups from across the state.
Over the next three days, Gyan Bhawan will host a series of engaging activities, including startup pitch sessions, themed panel discussions, mentorship workshops, networking expos, and innovation showcases.
The exhibition showcases booths across multiple themed zones, including the global export pavilion, district innovation showcase, youth Startup hall, women enterprise Zone, and Skill to Startup. These segments highlight indigenous products such as Madhubani paintings, Bag tapistries, bamboo‐clay crafts, and“Made in Bihar” agricultural and food‐processing items, now ready for global markets.
The platform will enable Bihar's entrepreneurs to connect directly with funding agencies, venture capitalists, and policy stakeholders, offering tangible pathways to scale and globalise their ventures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment