New Yorkers Can Now Make Offers In Minutes With Houzeo's Latest Feature

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Homebuyers in New York can now submit offers directly through the Houzeo app in just minutes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, has launched the“Make an Offer” feature, giving buyers in New York the ability to quickly submit offers on properties. This feature makes it easier and faster than ever for homebuyers, sellers, and real estate agents to complete transactions through Houzeo's streamlined platform.Making an offer used to be time-consuming, but with Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, buyers can now submit offers in a matter of minutes. Buyers can also share their pre-approval status to help speed up the process for sellers, making the whole process smoother for everyone. The average price for a house in New York keeps changing rapidly, so, this feature provides buyers with a real-time, efficient solution for securing homes they want. For those needing expert help, Houzeo connects buyers to local real estate agents for personalized support.Whether a buyer is interested in an apartment in Manhattan or a suburban home in Queens or confused between 2 spacious four-bed homes for sale in Yonkers , Houzeo connects them with agents quickly so that they can get answers fast. Real-time notifications and alerts ensure buyers stay informed of their offer status.With access to over 100,000 New York houses for sale , features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, and Social Sharing, Houzeo is becoming a leading force in augmenting the home buying experience of New Yorkers. And, all these features are available on the Houzeo mobile app as well! The app allows buyers to explore over 2.7 million listings nationwide, shortlist homes, schedule tours, contact agents, and submit offers-all from their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

