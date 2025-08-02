FDA Recalls Over 64,000 Pounds Of Butter Over Milk Allergen Risk Warning Issued For Adverse Health Consequences

MENAFN - Live Mint) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for more than 64,000 pounds of butter, citing concerns over undeclared milk allergens that could cause adverse health effects in consumers.

According to a July 14 alert, Bunge North America, a food ingredient company based in Chesterfield, Missouri, voluntarily recalled 1,800 cases of its NH European Style Butter Blend. The affected butter was distributed across 12 centres in the United States and one in the Dominican Republic.

FDA Recalls Over 64,000 Pounds of Butter Due to Milk Allergen Risk

On July 31, the FDA classified the recall under its Class II risk category-the agency's second-highest warning level-stating that“consumption could pose temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

The issue lies in the product's labelling, which failed to declare the presence of milk, a known allergen that can cause reactions in sensitive individuals. No injuries or illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the recall.

USA TODAY has reached out to Bunge North America for comment regarding the oversight and recall procedures but has not yet received a response.

Bunge North America is a major player in the agribusiness and food ingredient sector, producing and distributing items such as corn, wheat, rice, soybeans, and feed peas, alongside cooking ingredients like butter blends.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected product are advised to check for the NH European Style Butter Blend and discontinue use immediately if any undeclared allergen risks apply. The FDA urges consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities to exercise caution and monitor product recall alerts closely.