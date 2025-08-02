Drop In, Gear Up: HONOR Arms PUBG Mobile Stars With The Magic7 Pro









From stealth drops to final-circle showdowns, PUBG Mobile demands extreme focus, environmental awareness, and sustained performance under pressure. At the Esports World Cup 2025, HONOR is meeting that challenge head-on by powering elite PUBG Mobile players with its flagship HONOR Magic7 Pro, the official smartphone for this year's mobile competitions.

PUBG Mobile isn't just fast – it's dynamic. Every match unfolds across massive maps with shifting strategies, and the players who thrive are those who can adapt in real time. To meet that demand, HONOR Magic7 Pro combines raw hardware strength with intelligent software tuning, delivering a seamless gameplay experience where accuracy, stability, and visibility matter most. Few games push hardware to its limits like PUBG Mobile - and the Magic7 Pro is built to meet that challenge head-on.

At the core of HONOR Magic7 Pro is the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, ensuring responsive performance even during vehicle-heavy rotations, multi-squad engagements, or fast-paced gunfights. AI Real-Time Rendering keeps visual fidelity sharp without sacrificing frame rate, while AI Predictive Scheduling ensures consistent system performance throughout long tournament series – no throttling, no compromise.

In the world of PUBG Mobile, the ability to spot a sniper glint or movement across a hilltop is everything. That's where the 1-120Hz adaptive LTPO display on HONOR Magic7 Pro shines. With up to 5000 nits of peak brightness, it delivers incredible clarity even in outdoor venues under direct lighting. AI Eye Comfort Display technology reduces eye fatigue, so pros stay sharp through every drop zone and final zone.

Gaming this intense doesn't wait for battery warnings. The HONOR Magic7 Pro comes equipped with a third-generation 5850mAh Silicon-carbon battery, designed to last through multiple matches and full-length sessions. And with 100W and 80W wireless HONOR SuperCharge, players can go from nearly empty to ready-to-drop in record time. Smart power management through the HONOR E2 Chip ensures long-term battery health and consistent power output, match after match.

Staying cool under pressure – literally – is just as important. With its Ultra-wide Area Cooling System, HONOR Magic7 Pro regulates temperature across the entire body of the phone, preventing hotspots and performance dips during sustained firefights or aerial map glides. Whether camping in Yasnaya or pushing across open terrain in Miramar, the device keeps performance locked and fluid.

PUBG Mobile is also a game of sound – footsteps, vehicles, suppressed shots – and HONOR Magic7 Pro delivers that edge with immersive spatial audio, dual stereo speakers, and AI-powered noise reduction. It ensures players don't just hear the action – they hear exactly where it's coming from.

As the Esports World Cup 2025 unfolds in Riyadh, PUBG Mobile stands out as a true test of survival skill, precision, and adaptability. With the HONOR Magic7 Pro in hand, the world's best players will compete on equal footing – equipped with the tech they need to go all the way.

