Remain Alert: PM Modi Calls For 'Vocal For Local' Amid Trump's 25% Import Tariff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in his Varanasi constituency, delivered a robust call for renewed commitment to the Swadeshi movement, highlighting the need for Indians to back homegrown products amidst mounting economic turbulence worldwide.

With the global economy entering a precarious phase-recently punctuated by US President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on goods from nearly 70 nations, India included-Modi cautioned that India could face significant challenges. These tariffs are set to increase the cost of Indian exports in the US and place pressure on major sectors like engineering, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

Modi refrained from naming the US directly, but his message was clear: "As we talk about economic progress, I want to draw your attention to the current global scenario. The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests. India, too, is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy and must remain alert to its own economic priorities," PM Modi said.

He urged all political parties and leaders to set aside their differences and unite in support of Swadeshi as a national mission.“This isn't just a government slogan-the responsibility belongs to every Indian,” he declared.

"Swadeshi Is a Shared Responsibility"

He said that although the administration is supporting farmers, small businesses, and young entrepreneurs, national progress is not possible without active public participation. Modi instructed retailers and traders, particularly with festive and wedding seasons ahead, to commit to selling only Indian-made products.

"The government is doing everything possible in this direction. But as citizens, we too have responsibilities," he added.

“In uncertain times, let's resolve to fill shops and markets with Swadeshi goods,” he added, describing such a step as a true service to the nation.

'Vocal for Local'

Modi called on buyers to consciously choose Indian products and consider the labour and craftsmanship behind each purchase. Adopting“Vocal for Local” as a daily mantra, he suggested, would strengthen both national identity and the economy.

"Whatever we buy, we should ask ourselves, has an Indian toiled to make this? If it has been made by the sweat of our people, with their skills, that product is Swadeshi for us. We must adopt the mantra of 'Vocal for Local'," the PM said.

He recalled how in the past, families have heeded his appeals and relocated weddings to India from abroad, using this as an example of Swadeshi's impact beyond mere economics.

Modi concluded by asserting that embracing Swadeshi in every sphere of life is vital for India's future, underlining this as a collective tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and a necessary path towards a developed nation.