ENG Vs IND, 5Th Test: Former Cricketers Hail Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'Outstanding' Century In Oval Decider

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and the cricket fraternity lavished praise on the "most talented" left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal after he slammed his fourth overseas hundred in a critical moment for India on the third day of the fifth Test against England at Kennington Oval.

Jaiswal delivered a batting masterclass and walloped a century in 127 deliveries by pushing the ball for a single off Gus Atkinson. He punched the air in jubilation, blew kisses towards the stands, as his parents, along with the crowd, cheered and applauded his sheer brilliance.

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Jaiswal's 'outstanding' knock

Sachin heaped praise on the 23-year-old for his "outstanding" knock on a surface that tested a player's concentration and courage. The former batting stalwart penned a special note for Akash Deep, who batted his heart out and finished with a valiant 66 (94).

"Outstanding 100 by Yashasvi on a sporting pitch that tested courage and concentration. Full marks to Akashdeep too, batting with heart and determination under pressure. Keep fighting, India," Sachin wrote on X.

Manjrekar in awe of Jaiswal's overseas Test performance

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar emphasised Jaiswal's quality of carrying his form from the beginning till the end and wrote on X,“160 & couple of quality 80s in Australia in BGT, only batter who carried his form in that series. Now 2 hundreds in England! One in the first Test and this in the last. Again carrying form till the end. Take a bow, Yashasvi Jaiswal!”

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan was in awe of the young southpaw dazzling when the stakes soared past the roof and wrote on X, "Yashasvi Jaiswal, the most talented left-hander going around in test cricket at the moment. High pressure."

'Jaiswal is an outstanding young player'

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton classified Jaiswal as one of the "best" young players in the world, who made the most of the opportunity after being twice en route to three digits. Atherton had even urged India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who stood on his feet applauding Jaiswal, to smile.

"Jaiswal is an outstanding young player. He started this series with a hundred and is finishing it with another - and it may be a hundred that takes India into a winning position. Jaiswal was dropped twice and is not a player you want to give chances to," he said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"He is one of the best young players in the world and scored a century that almost elicited a smile from India's coach. Smile, Gambhir, come on!" he added.

Jaiswal's exploits concluded while trying to execute the upper cut, a shot he has deployed on numerous occasions throughout his stay in the second innings. He timed his shot but failed to get the ideal placement, likely aiming for the deep square. He found Jamie Overton at the third man and returned with a valiant 118(164).