Russia Strikes Nikopol District With Artillery, FPV Drones, Causing Damage
"An industrial facility, three private houses, and a power line were damaged. Fires caused by the attacks have been extinguished," Lysak wrote.Read also: Three injured in Russian drone and artillery strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region
According to updated information, a nighttime drone strike on the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district also damaged a municipal utility building.
