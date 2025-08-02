Russia Strikes Nikopol District With Artillery, FPV Drones, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An industrial facility, three private houses, and a power line were damaged. Fires caused by the attacks have been extinguished," Lysak wrote.

According to updated information, a nighttime drone strike on the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district also damaged a municipal utility building.