Russia Strikes Nikopol District With Artillery, FPV Drones, Causing Damage


2025-08-02 03:07:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An industrial facility, three private houses, and a power line were damaged. Fires caused by the attacks have been extinguished," Lysak wrote.

Read also: Three injured in Russian drone and artillery strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

According to updated information, a nighttime drone strike on the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district also damaged a municipal utility building.

