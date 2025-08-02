(PHOTOS) Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria Spark Dating Rumours With Protective Boyfriend Vibes

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria were recently spotted on a dinner outing in Mumbai, instantly sparking dating rumours. Veer's protective gesture towards Tara grabbed attention, adding fuel to the buzz around their alleged romance.

Tara Sutaria, the Bollywood actress who has done films like Apurva and music videos such as Thodi Si Daaru, has now set her fans speculating about her with actor Veer Pahariya, a debutant in Sky Force.

Ever since Veer pahariya and Tara Sutaria had some cute exchanges on social media and a famous flying-kiss moment at India Couture Week. Tara has also mentioned being "over the moon," which probably adds inviting fuel to the speculation.

Veer was caught on cam while he was shielding Tara Sutaria from the possible intrusion of paparazzi and nearby wishing fans as both were entering into a restaurant in Mumbai.

He held her hand gently, assisted her into the establishment, and positioned himself between her and the crowd, giving off those protective boyfriend vibes.

The outfit gave Tara Sutaria an effortlessly glam look: leopard bodysuit, baggy, oversized black shirt, matching shorts with heels and chic bag.

Like Veer said, "I wear it with Veer'', who wore his really classy all-black outfit: fitted T-shirt and really loose pants, creating a coordinated polished couple aesthetic.

Many videos and images depicting them exiting a car, laughing out loud, and conversing while holding arms found their way around the internet. The captured moment with Tara beside him made it look like he was driving them on a date.

Tara induced a more vague answer to the question regarding the speculations circulating around the two in the media interaction: "At the moment, I won't be able to talk about that." She acknowledged the fact that she was "very happy," indirectly leading to speculations about the progress of things in her personal life, but not yet completely out in the open.