Nexzen Extracts Expands THCA Flower Collection With New Strains In 2025

Shenandoah, Texas, Aug. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexZen Extracts, a premium brand in the hemp-derived cannabinoid space, has been officially recognized by the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) as the First Choice THCA Flower Brand of 2025 . This recognition comes as part of the ACC's annual industry review, which evaluates brands based on compliance, product integrity, cultivation standards, and innovation.

In alignment with this milestone, NexZen Extracts has announced a major expansion of its indoor-grown THCA flower collection , introducing several new premium strains cultivated with precision and transparency. These additions solidify NexZen's place at the forefront of the hemp industry, offering consumers a broader variety of potent, federally compliant THCA flower options.

What Makes NexZen Extracts the Market Leader?

NexZen Extracts is distinguished by its multi-layered approach to quality assurance, product consistency, and responsible farming.



Indoor-Grown for Maximum Potency: Each THCA flower strain is cultivated in climate-controlled indoor environments to maintain stable humidity, lighting, and temperature. This helps deliver visually stunning buds with high THCA concentrations.



Third-Party Lab Testing: Every flower batch is independently tested to verify cannabinoid content, terpene profiles, and ensure products are free from pesticides, heavy metals, or residual solvents. Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are publicly accessible.



Traceable Supply Chain: From seed to shelf, every NexZen product is traceable. Consumers are guaranteed transparency in sourcing, processing, and final packaging.

Organic & Sustainable Practices: NexZen grows its flowers using organic methods-free from chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides-promoting both human health and ecological responsibility.



NexZen's Best-Selling THCA Flower Strains of 2025

NexZen Extracts offers a diverse range of top-tier THCA flower strains, each selected for their distinct terpene profiles, potency, and intended effects. Fan-favorites include:



Space Junki : An earthy-sweet hybrid known for its full-body relaxation and cerebral clarity.



Gelato strain : A best-in-class option for calming the mind without heavy sedation.



Godfather OG : A potent indica offering euphoric highs and deep relaxation.



Sex Panther : A sativa-dominant strain that supports focus, energy, and creative flow.



Han Solo : Premium indoor-grown THCA flower with balanced effects.



Runtz : A hybrid favorite featuring tropical fruit flavors and uplifting properties.



Platinum Punch : Compact indoor buds that pack a punch in both flavor and strength.



Grape Frosty : Ideal for stress relief and evening wind-downs.



Skunk Candy (Diamond-Infused) : A flavorful and strong THCA flower experience.



MAC1 : Known for its premium quality and consistently high THCA content.

Sundae Gelato : A balanced hybrid strain for mood elevation and physical calm.



How to Choose the Best THCA Flower

Consumers are encouraged to select THCA flowers based on the following:

Always verify COAs for lab-tested potency and purity.Match strains with your desired effects-whether relaxation or invigoration.Look for richly colored, trichome-heavy buds with strong natural scents.Opt for organically grown flowers for clean inhalation.Indica, sativa, or hybrid-choose what suits your routine and mood.





Commitment to Compliance

NexZen Extracts adheres strictly to the 2018 Farm Bill , maintaining federal compliance with all THCA flower products containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. While legal at the federal level, THCA products may be restricted in certain U.S. states. Consumers are advised to consult local laws before purchasing.

FAQs

Is NexZen's THCA Flower Third-Party Tested?

Yes, all products are tested by certified labs for cannabinoid content, contaminants, and legal compliance.

Is THCA Stronger Than CBD?

THCA is non-psychoactive in its raw form, but when heated, it converts to THC-producing intoxicating effects. CBD, on the other hand, is non-intoxicating.

How Long Does a THCA-Derived THC High Last?

Depending on dosage and personal tolerance, effects can last anywhere from 2 to 9 hours.

About NexZen Extracts



NexZen Extracts is a Texas-based premium cannabinoid brand specializing in lab-tested, federally compliant hemp products. Built on a foundation of transparency, sustainability, and product innovation, NexZen continues to push boundaries in the hemp wellness space.

For more information or to browse the full collection, visit

