Musk Pledges USD15M to Trump Super PACs in June
(MENAFN) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk made a substantial contribution to several political action committees supporting President Donald Trump in late June, even as he publicly clashed with the Republican leader. According to filings from the Federal Election Commission, Musk donated $5 million to Trump’s main super PAC, MAGA Inc., and $5 million each to the Senate Leadership Fund and Congressional Leadership Fund on June 27.
These donations are considered critical to sustaining Republican efforts in Congress and Trump's political operation.
This contribution came just weeks after Musk had criticized Trump on social media over policy disagreements and personal issues. Although Musk deleted some of his earlier posts, he continued to challenge Trump publicly in July, notably over the Trump administration’s decision to resist releasing documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Republican-aligned Senate Leadership Fund and Musk’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Congressional Leadership Fund, meanwhile, declined to discuss its donors.
Despite these tensions, Musk also made headlines by announcing plans to form his own political party, signaling a deeper shift in his political positioning.
