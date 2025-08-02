403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Rebukes U.S. Claims of Arming Russia in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) A senior Chinese diplomat strongly rebuked the United States on Thursday, rejecting claims that China is a primary supplier of military aid to Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The official emphasized that China has not provided any lethal weapons to any party involved in the war.
Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, responded to US allegations made during a UN Security Council meeting, where concerns were raised about arms supplies to Ukraine. The remarks were reported by a Chinese state-run media outlet.
Geng stated that China has never provided lethal weapons to either party in the conflict and has closely regulated the export of dual-use items, such as drones.
The diplomat further argued that China’s trade with both Russia and Ukraine is fully within the bounds of international law. "The parties to the conflict are not under Security Council sanctions. China has normal trade relations with Russia and Ukraine. By doing so, it does not violate international law or breach its international obligations. China's legitimate rights and interests must not be infringed upon," he said.
Pointing to US actions, Geng also noted, "In fact, till now, the United States has maintained its trade with Russia. If the United States is doing that itself, why doesn't it allow others to do the same?" "Isn’t this only allowing oneself to set fires while forbidding others from lighting lamps?"
He also criticized Washington for its contradictory approach, saying, "The US cannot on the one hand ask China to play a constructive role in ending the war, while on the other hand continuously smear and pressure China."
In closing, Geng called on the US to cease its blame-shifting and scapegoating tactics, urging it instead to focus on supporting efforts for a ceasefire and encouraging genuine dialogue.
Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, responded to US allegations made during a UN Security Council meeting, where concerns were raised about arms supplies to Ukraine. The remarks were reported by a Chinese state-run media outlet.
Geng stated that China has never provided lethal weapons to either party in the conflict and has closely regulated the export of dual-use items, such as drones.
The diplomat further argued that China’s trade with both Russia and Ukraine is fully within the bounds of international law. "The parties to the conflict are not under Security Council sanctions. China has normal trade relations with Russia and Ukraine. By doing so, it does not violate international law or breach its international obligations. China's legitimate rights and interests must not be infringed upon," he said.
Pointing to US actions, Geng also noted, "In fact, till now, the United States has maintained its trade with Russia. If the United States is doing that itself, why doesn't it allow others to do the same?" "Isn’t this only allowing oneself to set fires while forbidding others from lighting lamps?"
He also criticized Washington for its contradictory approach, saying, "The US cannot on the one hand ask China to play a constructive role in ending the war, while on the other hand continuously smear and pressure China."
In closing, Geng called on the US to cease its blame-shifting and scapegoating tactics, urging it instead to focus on supporting efforts for a ceasefire and encouraging genuine dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment