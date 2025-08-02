403
Trump reveals uncertainty if new sanctions affect Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has admitted he is uncertain whether new sanctions will affect Russian President Vladimir Putin but insisted his administration will implement them unless a peace deal is reached soon in the Ukraine conflict.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Trump said, “We’re going to put sanctions. I don’t know that sanctions bother him. They know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions, and tariffs, and everything else. I don’t know if that has any effect, but we’re going to do it.”
His remarks followed a sharp escalation in rhetoric earlier this week, when Trump reduced his initial 50-day deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire to just ten days. He warned that failure to secure an agreement would trigger sweeping measures, including 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions against nations doing business with Russia.
Trump also revealed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Russia after visiting Israel and Gaza. While a date has not been announced, Witkoff has previously held direct talks with Putin and played a key role in Trump-era diplomatic initiatives.
At the United Nations, acting US envoy John Kelley confirmed that Trump expects a ceasefire by August 8, as the president grows increasingly impatient with Moscow’s stance.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin appeared unfazed by the threats. “We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. “Of course, a certain immunity has already developed.” He reiterated that Russia remains open to negotiations, but only on terms that recognize its interests and the current territorial situation.
