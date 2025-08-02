Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump reveals uncertainty if new sanctions affect Putin


2025-08-02 06:27:19
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has admitted he is uncertain whether new sanctions will affect Russian President Vladimir Putin but insisted his administration will implement them unless a peace deal is reached soon in the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Trump said, “We’re going to put sanctions. I don’t know that sanctions bother him. They know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions, and tariffs, and everything else. I don’t know if that has any effect, but we’re going to do it.”

His remarks followed a sharp escalation in rhetoric earlier this week, when Trump reduced his initial 50-day deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire to just ten days. He warned that failure to secure an agreement would trigger sweeping measures, including 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions against nations doing business with Russia.

Trump also revealed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Russia after visiting Israel and Gaza. While a date has not been announced, Witkoff has previously held direct talks with Putin and played a key role in Trump-era diplomatic initiatives.

At the United Nations, acting US envoy John Kelley confirmed that Trump expects a ceasefire by August 8, as the president grows increasingly impatient with Moscow’s stance.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin appeared unfazed by the threats. “We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. “Of course, a certain immunity has already developed.” He reiterated that Russia remains open to negotiations, but only on terms that recognize its interests and the current territorial situation.

