Delhi L-G Transfers 23 IAS And DANICS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has issued transfer and posting orders for 23 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) officers across various departments.

The order, issued by the Services-I Branch of the Services Department, was approved by the Delhi L-G and comes into effect immediately.

According to an order dated August 1, 2025, several top officials have been given additional responsibilities or moved to new departments.

Sandeep Kumar, a 1997 batch IAS officer and currently Principal Secretary (Vigilance), will now also hold additional charge as Principal Secretary (IT), apart from his existing roles in Environment and Forests and Administrative Reforms.

Dilraj Kaur, a 2000 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) with additional charge of SC/ST/OBC Welfare, relieving her of the General Administration Department (GAD) portfolio.

Vikas Anand, a 2002 batch IAS officer and Secretary to the Delhi Chief Minister, will also handle the role of Secretary (Information and Publicity).

Shurbir Singh, a 2004 batch IAS officer, has been moved to Finance as Secretary, while retaining additional charges of GAD and Power.

Prince Dhawan, a 2012 batch IAS officer and Managing Director of Delhi Transport Corporation, will now also serve as Special Secretary (IT) and Executive Director of Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL).

G. Sudhakar, a 2012 batch IAS officer and (Central) District Magistrate, will take on additional charge as Managing Director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

Pankaj Kumar, a 2012 batch IAS officer, gets additional responsibility as Special Secretary (NCR), apart from his roles in Weights and Measures and Deputy Commissioner (HQ).

Tapasya Raghav, a 2013 batch IAS officer, adds State Mission Director (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) to her current charge of Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) and Project Director (CATS).

Anjali Sehrawat, a 2013 batch IAS officer, has been transferred from Social Welfare Department to take over as Director (Higher Education) and TTE Director.

Sachin Rana, a 2014 batch IAS officer and Special Commissioner (Trade and Taxes), now holds additional charge as Chief Vigilance Officer of DTL/IPGCL/PPCL.

Kinny Singh, a 2014 batch IAS officer, continues as Special Secretary (Health) with new additional roles as Secretary (Public Grievance Commission) and Project Director (Delhi AIDS Control Society).

Suneel Anchipaka, a 2014 batch IAS officer, also with Trade and Taxes, now takes on additional charge as Special Secretary (Tourism).

Sanjeev Kumar, a 2014 batch IAS officer has been given additional charge as Special Secretary (SC/ST/OBC/Minorities) to his role in Administrative Reforms.

Sandeep Kumar Mishra (2015), Member Secretary (DPCC), gets additional charge of Special Secretary (Environment and Forests).

Kumar Abhishek (2016) has been appointed as DM (North) in the Revenue Department, relieving him from the Higher Education and Cooperative departments.

Yash Chaudhary (2017) moves from District Collector (North) to become Director (Social Welfare).

DANICS Officers Reassigned:

Sravan Bagaria (2001) has been transferred to serve as District Magistrate (South-East).

Prashant Kumar (2010) is now Additional Secretary (Public Grievances Cell), moving from registrar roles in two state universities.

Shingare Ramchandra Mahadev (2010) is the new Additional Secretary (DSSSB), replacing his previous education role.

Puneet Kumar Patel (2012), previously awaiting posting, has been assigned as Additional Secretary (Urban Development).

Dr. Nidhi Sarohe (2014) has moved from DSSSB to the Public Grievances Cell in the CM's Office.

Ravinder Kumar (2019) is transferred from Finance to Delhi Jal Board.

Ramesh Kumar (2024), a recent recruit, has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Home).

The reshuffle reflects an administrative realignment aimed at improving governance efficiency and ensuring better inter-departmental coordination in the Delhi government.

The Services Department has directed all concerned departments and officials to implement the changes with immediate effect.