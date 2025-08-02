Azerbaijani Boxer Subhan Babayev Reaches Final Of Brandenburg Cup In Germany
Azerbaijani national team member Subhan Babayev (60 kg) secured his place in the final after a strong performance against Italian boxer Mattia Turrin. Babayev claimed victory with a 4:1 decision (29:28, 27:30, 27:30, 28:29, 28:29).
He will now face Ellisbey Selim from the United States in the final bout.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment