Azerbaijani Boxer Subhan Babayev Reaches Final Of Brandenburg Cup In Germany

2025-08-02 06:06:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The semi-final stage of the“Brandenburg Cup” for U-19 boxers has concluded in Frankfurt, Germany, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani national team member Subhan Babayev (60 kg) secured his place in the final after a strong performance against Italian boxer Mattia Turrin. Babayev claimed victory with a 4:1 decision (29:28, 27:30, 27:30, 28:29, 28:29).

He will now face Ellisbey Selim from the United States in the final bout.

