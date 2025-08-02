403
China rebukes US for unproductive attempt to shift blame in Ukraine's conflict
(MENAFN) China has rebuked the United States for what it described as an unproductive attempt to shift blame over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Addressing the UN Security Council on Thursday, Chinese representative Geng Shuang dismissed claims that Beijing is aiding Russia militarily and urged Washington to contribute constructively to efforts toward peace.
The statement followed a series of increasingly urgent ultimatums from US President Donald Trump. Initially, Trump gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to end its military campaign or face extensive new sanctions, including full tariffs and restrictions on trade partners. That window was later reduced to 10 days, and by Wednesday, the final deadline was set for August 8. The US has already imposed a 25% tariff on India in response to its purchases of Russian weapons and energy.
During the council meeting, Washington asserted that China had emerged as the main supplier backing Russia’s war efforts. In response, Beijing firmly denied the charge, calling it “false” and “completely unacceptable.”
Geng stressed that China is not involved in the war and has never provided lethal weaponry to any party involved. He added that China closely regulates the export of goods with both civilian and military applications, such as drones.
He also defended China's ongoing trade with both Russia and Ukraine, noting that neither country is subject to United Nations sanctions. “China maintains normal trade with Russia and Ukraine, and has not violated international law or international obligations,” he said.
