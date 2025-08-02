Thailand-Based Foreign Diplomats, Media Visit Conflict-Hit Areas Bordering Cambodia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Bangkok: Thai authorities organized a field visit of a delegation of foreign diplomats, military attachés, and foreign media based in Thailand on Friday to border areas with Cambodia following recent armed clashes between the two neighbors.

The delegation visited the areas in the northeastern Thai provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Sisaket, comprising ambassadors and chargés d'affaires from 11 countries, military attachés from 23 countries, and journalists from domestic and international news agencies.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said the site visit to civilian areas provided firsthand observation of the impact from cross-border armed conflict with Cambodia.

During the visit, the Thai Army announced the release of two Cambodian soldiers who were among 20 detained by Thailand.

In a statement, the Thai Army said the soldiers, one injured and the other suffering from a psychiatric illness, were handed over to Cambodia, and the remaining 18 detainees will continue to be cared for according to human rights principles.

On July 24, armed clashes broke out between Thai and Cambodian forces along the disputed border. The two neighbors agreed to a ceasefire on July 28, taking effect at midnight.

Under the General Border Committee framework, both sides are set to hold talks on border issues in Malaysia next week.