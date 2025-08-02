Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts Again In Indonesia, Spewing Ash Up To 18 Km
The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation reported that the first eruption occurred at 8:45 p.m. local time on Friday, producing an ash column about 10,000 metres high. The second, more powerful eruption took place at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, with the ash column reaching around 18,000 metres. The gray to black ash was observed drifting to the southwest, west, and northwest.
The eruption was accompanied by rumbling and loud booms from the volcano observation post. Seismographic data showed a maximum amplitude of 47.3 mm and a duration of approximately 14 minutes and 5 seconds for the larger eruption.
The volcano remains at the highest alert level, Level IV, Xinhua news agency reported.
Authorities have urged residents and visitors to stay out of a 6-kilometre radius around the crater and a 7-kilometre sector in the southwest-northeast of the eruption centre.
People in several villages were warned to be vigilant for potential rain-triggered lahar floods. Local authorities also advised people to wear masks to protect against the health hazards of volcanic ash.
Flight operations at Komodo International Airport in East Nusa Tenggara were partially disrupted on Saturday due to the eruption, with cancellations and delays reported.
Mount Lewotobi, standing at 1,584 metres, is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes. Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanos and sits along the 'Ring of Fire', a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.
Indonesia sits on the boundary of several major tectonic plates: the Eurasian, Australian, and Pacific plates and has experienced some of the world's deadliest and most powerful eruptions, such as the eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815, further highlighting the country's vulnerability to volcanic hazards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment