Azerbaijani Minister Applauds Unity Behind Major Energy Project Event

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The event taking place today is a clear example of joint work and shared achievement, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said at the opening ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Trend 's correspondent dispatched to Türkiye reports.

“Syria is now entering a phase of reconstruction and normalization, with efforts to restore and develop daily life. We are pleased that by working together with our brotherly country Türkiye, as well as Syria, we are able to contribute to this process.

Today marks the launch of efforts to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye. The realization of this initiative stems from the political will of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Syria, as well as their commitment to deepening economic ties. This project could not have been implemented without the support of Türkiye,” the minister added.