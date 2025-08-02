Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Minister Applauds Unity Behind Major Energy Project Event

Azerbaijani Minister Applauds Unity Behind Major Energy Project Event


2025-08-02 05:08:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KILIS, TÜRKİYE, August 2.​ The event taking place today is a clear example of joint work and shared achievement, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said at the opening ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Trend 's correspondent dispatched to Türkiye reports.

“Syria is now entering a phase of reconstruction and normalization, with efforts to restore and develop daily life. We are pleased that by working together with our brotherly country Türkiye, as well as Syria, we are able to contribute to this process.

Today marks the launch of efforts to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye. The realization of this initiative stems from the political will of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Syria, as well as their commitment to deepening economic ties. This project could not have been implemented without the support of Türkiye,” the minister added.

MENAFN02082025000187011040ID1109876040

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search