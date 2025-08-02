Qatar Development Fund Head Shines Light On Hard Work To Tackle Power Crisis In Syria
“This project aims to ease the electricity crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic. I am pleased to announce that, starting today, gas transmission has begun through this pipeline, which was completely restored by technical teams in the Republic of Türkiye. The pipeline's daily transmission capacity is 3.4 million cubic meters of natural gas, which equals 1.2 billion cubic meters annually.
The gas will be delivered through the handover point at the Türkiye-Syria border and used for electricity production in Syria. This will allow electricity supply hours to increase by around five hours a day, which means around a 40 percent rise from current levels, reaching more than five million subscribers.
The State of Qatar, through QDF, plays a vital role in financing essential projects that create meaningful changes in people's lives. Our support for Syria's electricity sector stems from our humanitarian and fraternal responsibility to the Syrian people. This also reflects our commitment to sustainable development, peace, and stability,” he said.
We believe that this initiative is not a temporary response but a significant step toward sustainable development and progress in Syria, carried out with our partners such as Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Reliable and continuous electricity is one of the core foundations of rebuilding communities and ensuring well-being. We believe that today's steps will lay the groundwork for greater security, stability, and development in the future and will positively impact the lives of those targeted by the project," Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti noted.
He articulated his appreciation to all stakeholders who played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the project.
"In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to continuing this approach through collaboration with the international community and our partners, launching sustainable initiatives to reduce public suffering and strengthen resilience in the face of challenges,” he stated.
