Old Mortar Shell Explosion Kills Five Children, Injures 13 In Lakki Marwat

In a tragic incident unfolded in the Sarband Langarkhel area of Lakki Marwat on Saturday, where a mortar shell explosion claimed the lives of five children and left

According to Dr. Kifayatullah, Medical Superintendent at City Hospital, the deceased and injured were rushed to the hospital immediately. Four of the critically wounded were later referred to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu for advanced treatment.

In response to the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Wazir, DPO Nazir Khan, Marwat Qaumi Jirga leader Engineer Amir Nawaz Khan, former district nazim Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Maulana Qureshi Ahmad Shah, Advocate Asif Saleem, Nasir Khan of the Randa Aman Jirga, and senior security officials promptly arrived at the hospital. They instructed staff to ensure the best medical care for the injured and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

Following the explosion, an emergency was declared at the Government City Hospital Lakki Marwat, and all medical staff were urgently recalled with leaves canceled.

Sources said no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far. However, police have launched an investigation, with officials still trying to determine the origin of the unexploded ordnance that the children came in contact with.

This marks the sixth such incident in Lakki Marwat in the past two months. Just a day earlier, a mortar shell had struck a house in the village of Sheikh Khula, killing a man named Azizullah and injuring two women, Khanzada Bibi and Razia Bibi.