MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by BBC News Russian , according to Ukrinform.

In Ryazan, an oil refinery was likely hit. Regional authorities confirmed the drone strike. The governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, stated that“debris hit the territory of the enterprise; the consequences are being eliminated,” without specifying which facility was affected.

According to Telegram channels, the Elektropribor enterprise in Penza was attacked, with five explosions recorded across the city. It is also possible that the nearby defense plant, Radiozavod JSC-which manufactures combat control centers for air defense units-was struck. Regional governor Oleg Melnichenko confirmed an UAV attack on one of the enterprises but did not specify which one.

Petrochemical giant producing components for explosives hit in Russia'sregion

In the Samara region, the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, located 20 kilometers from Samara, was reportedly on fire. The UAV attack was confirmed by the head of the region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, though he did not name the affected enterprise.“This morning, enemy UAVs attacked one of the industrial enterprises in Novokuybyshevsk. Emergency services are working at the site,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Fedorishchev also announced temporary restrictions on mobile internet in the region and confirmed that Samara Airport is currently closed

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 2, 2025 amount to nearly 1,055,210 invaders, including another 1,010 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

