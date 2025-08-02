403
Kuwaiti Martyrs.. A Timeless Legacy Of Heroism, National Sacrifice
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Mubarak Al-Enzi)
KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- With unmatched courage and sacrifice, Kuwait's martyrs wrote eternal chapters of heroism during the brutal 1990 Iraqi invasion.
From soldiers on the battlefield to civilians and resistance fighters who sacrificed their lives in covert operations or under torture, they became enduring symbols of national pride and resilience.
The Kuwaiti resistance stood as a beacon of patriotism, uniting citizens in bold, high-risk missions, including intelligence gathering, sabotaging Iraqi supply lines, and direct strikes against the invasion forces.
Following the liberation of Kuwait, the government moved swiftly to honor its heroes, establishing the Martyrs' Office in 1991 to care for their families and honor their legacy.
Landmark projects such as Al-Shaheed Park and Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum now stand as living testaments to their bravery.
The sacrifices of the Kuwaiti martyrs continue to inspire new generations, instilling the enduring values of unity, patriotism, and unwavering devotion to the homeland. (end)
