Fayd Castle..Udi Landmark Testament To Historic Darb Zubaidah
RIYADH, Aug 2 (KUNA)
RIYADH, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Located in Saudi Arabia's northern Hail City, Fayd Castle stands on a rocky hill along the historic Darb Zubaidah Road, which marked a key route for pilgrimage (hajj) from Iraq through Fayd to Makkah since early Islamic era.
The historic fortress, also known as Kharash Palace, is one of the most ancient Islamic defensive facilities as it is home to towers, rocky walls and service utilities that showcased its security and logistical role in catering for pilgrims, merchants and travelers.
Surrounded by several antiquities involving mosques, warehouses, water facilities and early-Islamic era inscriptions, the palace is a popular tourist attraction, showcasing Saudi Arabia's rich history and heritage. (end)
