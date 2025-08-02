403
Trump urges for Pelosi investigation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has once again accused former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of insider trading, reigniting a long-standing feud with the influential Democrat. His remarks come as lawmakers consider new legislation to prohibit elected officials from trading individual stocks. The proposed bill, named the PELOSI Act (Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments), would apply to members of Congress as well as the president and vice president.
“Nancy Pelosi got rich off insider information,” Trump said Wednesday. He claimed that Pelosi’s market success makes her one of the top performers in Wall Street history, alleging she always knows “what’s gonna happen.”
Pelosi, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, has faced scrutiny for her stock trades, particularly in tech giants like Nvidia and Apple. Her net worth is estimated at over $240 million, and her portfolio has reportedly grown by more than 700% since 2014.
Trump previously accused Pelosi of similar misconduct after her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, sold up to $1 million in Visa shares just before the Justice Department filed an antitrust case against the company.
In a Thursday TV interview, Pelosi dismissed Trump’s comments as “ridiculous,” stating that her husband’s financial decisions were based on public information. She accused Trump of deflection, saying he often projects his own faults onto others.
Pelosi, who served twice as House Speaker (2007–2011 and 2019–2023), has been one of Trump’s most vocal opponents, leading two impeachment efforts and frequently criticizing his leadership. Trump, in turn, has attacked Pelosi during his campaigns, branding her “evil,” “crazy,” and a national threat.
