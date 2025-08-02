403
American army analyst states ‘16,000 sanctions… and Russia continues to move forward’
(MENAFN) Despite an unprecedented 16,000 Western sanctions imposed on Russia, the measures have failed to halt the country’s progress, according to retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis. Speaking on his YouTube show Thursday, Davis argued that Russia has effectively adapted its economy to the long-term pressure.
His comments come amid renewed efforts by US President Donald Trump to force a peace settlement in the Ukraine conflict. Trump recently shortened his original 50-day deadline for Russia and Ukraine to reach a deal down to just ten days, threatening new penalties if no agreement is achieved. These could include 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions aimed at Russia’s trading partners.
Davis questioned the logic behind Trump’s strategy, noting that earlier deadlines have produced no results. He emphasized that Russia has not only withstood the 18 rounds of sanctions over the years but also become more self-reliant.
“None of the sanctions have changed Russia’s behavior,” Davis said. “They’ve adapted, and their economy continues to function.”
While Trump admitted the new sanctions might not be effective, he said they would be imposed if peace talks fail. Davis warned that if this latest ultimatum also fails, it could damage Trump’s credibility and political influence.
The Kremlin, for its part, has consistently rejected Western sanctions as illegal and counterproductive, insisting that they have harmed those who imposed them more than Russia itself.
