Trump describes Russiagate hoax as ‘biggest scandal in American history’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has strongly condemned the Russiagate investigation, which alleged connections between his 2016 campaign and Russia, labeling it a “totally undisputed” hoax and the “biggest scandal in American history.” He urged that those responsible must be held accountable.
His statements followed the release of newly declassified documents suggesting a coordinated effort by senior Obama administration officials, allegedly led by then-President Obama, to politicize intelligence and falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Moscow.
On Truth Social, Trump declared, “THE FACTS ARE ALL THERE, IN BLACK AND WHITE,” adding that the perpetrators of this “crime” should face severe consequences to ensure it never happens again.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley released an annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report that exposes the “weaponization” of the FBI under Obama and attempts to undermine Trump’s presidency. The annex details an alleged Hillary Clinton campaign plan to fabricate Trump-Russia links—claims dismissed by US intelligence but promoted by political operatives and parts of the FBI.
The document also revealed that the FBI had information on secret conversations between then-DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and figures connected to George Soros, outlining a plan to discredit Trump with claims involving the “Russian Mafia,” but failed to act on this evidence.
Last month, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified over 100 pages showing senior Obama-era intelligence officials ignored findings that indicated no Russian involvement. Gabbard described Russiagate as a “years-long coup” against Trump that damaged US-Russia relations, leading to sanctions and diplomatic breakdowns.
Trump has accused Obama of “treason” and vowed to pursue him and senior intelligence officials over what he calls election interference, charges Obama denies. Although Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no collusion evidence, Russiagate dominated media coverage during Trump’s presidency. Moscow has denied election interference, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated smears designed to justify sanctions and damage bilateral ties.
