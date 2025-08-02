India's Camcom Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With ERGO Group AG In Landmark Global AI Deployment For Insurance Sector

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India In a major milestone for India's deep-tech ecosystem, CamCom Technologies, an award-winning, industry-agnostic computer vision company headquartered in Bengaluru, has entered into a strategic partnership with ERGO Group AG, one of Europe's leading insurance groups. Under this collaboration, CamCom will serve as the primary technology partner for ERGO's AI-powered visual inspection solution, which is now being rolled out across multiple European markets.

Team CamCom, ERGO AG & HDFC ERGO at the strategic partnership event in Bengaluru

The partnership signals CamCom's growing global footprint and affirms its position as a world-class platform delivering enterprise-ready AI solutions for critical sectors. The solution is already live in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, with phased rollouts planned across other ERGO markets in Europe.

CamCom's proprietary Large Vision Model (LVM) - the world's first domain-specific AI engine for defect and damage detection on surfaces - is trained on a dataset of over 450 million customer-validated images. It allows insurance customers to capture and upload images of vehicles or properties via their smartphones, enabling accurate, auditable, and scalable pre-inspection and damage assessments. This reduces subjectivity, improves efficiency, and enhances transparency for both insurers and customers.

“We are proud to be ERGO's trusted technology partner,” said Geetha Sham, Director and President – Europe, CamCom Technologies. “This partnership marks a milestone in our global journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance AI solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of the insurance sector.”

“Good technology is not just innovative - it must be practical, scalable, and intuitive,” said Mark Klein, Chief Digital Officer and Member of the Board of Management, ERGO Group AG. “CamCom's AI solution meets all these criteria, and we're excited to expand this collaboration beyond India and into our European markets, where we operate in motor and homeowners' insurance classes. Together, we aim to simplify and digitize insurance experiences for our customers' workflows, helping validate the platform's robustness, accuracy, and scale in real-world applications. The partnership with ERGO Group AG signals the success and maturity of this collaboration”, he added.

Parthanil Ghosh, Executive Director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited , commented“Our long-standing partnership with CamCom has brought measurable improvements to our automotive claims and underwriting operations. Their AI-driven inspection solutions have enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and customer experience - we are pleased to see this proven technology now supporting ERGO Group's global initiatives.”

Ajith Nayar, CEO of CamCom Technologies said,“CamCom as an industry-agnostic computer vision platform, we have built world-class solutions that are not only accurate and scalable, but also trusted by global enterprises and Governments. With the onboarding of an esteemed brand like ERGO Group AG, we are expanding our global footprint and reaffirming our commitment to delivering AI innovation that drives real-world impact from India.”

CamCom's platform is currently deployed by over 15 insurance companies across globally. The platform complies with region-specific regulations, including GDPR in Europe and IRDAI guidelines in India - enabling secure, compliant, and efficient integration across geographies.

This partnership is also aligned with ERGO's broader ambition to be the digital leader in insurance by 2025 and reflects the group's continued investment in innovative technologies through platforms like the ERGO ScaleHub in Düsseldorf.

*Subject to IRDAI approvals

About CamCom

CamCom, an award-winning, industry-agnostic Computer Vision (CV) platform, is revolutionising defect and damage assessment on all surfaces. They are pioneers in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and associated technologies in the visual inspection process. CamCom's expertise lies in assessing micro-defects during production and macro-damages in the aftermarket, which is often subjective and inconsistent. The impactful CamCom AI solutions increase efficiency, prevent defective product seepage, and offer non-linear scalability. Their track record includes successful implementations in various industries across the globe, demonstrating their capabilities and reliability.

About ERGO Group AG

ERGO is one of the largest insurance groups in Germany and Europe.

The Group is represented in over 20 countries worldwide, with a focus on Europe and Asia. ERGO offers an extensive product portfolio for private and corporate clients in every key insurance category, as well as end-to-end support and services. Three separate units operating under the umbrella of ERGO Group AG – ERGO Deutschland AG, ERGO International AG, and ERGO Technology & Services Management AG – manage the ERGO Group's businesses and activities. The German and international businesses as well as global management of IT and technology services are organised in these units. Around 37,000 people work for the Group, either as salaried employees or as full-time, independent agents. In the 2024 financial year, ERGO generated insurance revenue of €20.8bn and a result of €810m. ERGO is part of Munich Re, one of the world's leading reinsurers and risk carriers.

About HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, one of the leading private sector general insurance companies of India, whose promoters are HDFC Bank Limited, one of India's leading private sector banks, and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience.

HDFC ERGO offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touchpoint and milestone.

The Company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with 299 branches and 600+ digital offices across India. HDFC ERGO's technology platform has empowered the customers to avail services digitally on a 24x7 basis, with 70%+ claims for retail products intimated digitally and over 80% of service interactions are catered digitally of which 10% are AI led. The Company issued ~3.4 crore policies in FY25 and has one of the best claims payout ratios in the General Insurance industry.

Disclaimer

This media information contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of CamCom Technologies, the ERGO Group and HDFC ERGO General Insurance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and actual developments, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of the Companies. The company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements, or to adjust them to future events or developments.