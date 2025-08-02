Fastag Annual Pass: What Is It? What Is The Price Of Fastag Annual Pass? When Will It Launch? All Faqs Answered

MENAFN - Live Mint) =FASTag Annual Pass: Good news its on its way for people who regularly travel via highways to reach their workplaces or elsewhere. The government on this Independence Day is launching an annual pass for FASTag, enabling regular commuters to avoid the hassle of recharge and save money at the same time.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is going to launch the new FASTag annual pass for people who travel on highways regularly.

Here is everything you need to know about the FASTag annual pass.

What is FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag annual pass has been launched by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It's name suggests its nature - it is a pass that can be recharged annually go seamlessly travel on highways. The FASTag annual pass will allow up to 200 trips on the highways in one year on a single charge.

FASTag annual pass price

The Annual FASTag Pass will be priced at ₹3,000 for a year.“In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000,' Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadgaki has said.

FASTag annual pass validity

The FASTag annual pass will be valid for up to one year from the date of recharge, or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Who can use the FASTag annual pass?

The FASTag annual pass will be applicable only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

How does FASTag annual pass work?

In closed tolling highways such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway - where toll collection occurs exclusively at exit points - a single trip includes both entry and exit points. On the other hand, on open tolling routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing would constitute a separate trip.

When can I buy FASTag annual pass?

You can start purchasing FASTag annual pass from August 15 onwards, when the government will launch this scheme.

How to buy FASTag annual pass?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) clarified that those who already have a FASTag will not need to purchase a new FASTag. "The annual pass can be activated on your existing FASTag, provided it meets the eligibility criteria (i.e., it is properly affixed on the vehicle's windshield, linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number, not blacklisted etc)," it said.

Which highways are accepting FASTag annual pass?

The annual pass will be valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. At fee plazas on Expressways, State Highways (SH), etc., managed by State Governments or local bodies, the FASTag will operate as a regular FASTag, and applicable user fee charges may apply.