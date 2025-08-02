Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Surinder Arora Eyes Heathrow Expansion


2025-08-02 03:12:01
Dhaka:

Dhaka: British hotel magnate Surinder Arora has submitted a competing proposal to expand Heathrow Airport, challenging the airport operator's own plan.

Arora's“Heathrow West” project, unveiled on July 31, includes a new terminal and a 2,800-metre third runway - shorter than Heathrow's 3,500-metre plan - aimed at avoiding the costly diversion of the M25 motorway. The proposal, developed with global firm Bechtel, is projected to cost under £25 billion and be operational by 2035.

“Our shorter runway is better suited to modern aircraft and offers a cost-effective, lower-risk solution,” Arora Group said.

Heathrow's 2018 estimate for its own expansion was £14 billion, though costs are expected to rise significantly due to infrastructure complexity, including tunneling the M25.

The UK government, now accepting competing bids, will assess submissions under the Airports National Policy Statement. Arora, a major landowner around Heathrow and long-time critic of its spending, said he welcomed the government's“common-sense” approach.

Environmental groups remain skeptical.“There's a danger we'll end up with a hole in the ground and taxpayer debt,” warned Paul McGuinness of the No 3rd Runway Coalition.

Heathrow has yet to respond to the rival bid.

