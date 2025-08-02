403
US possibly to suggest to Russia enormous economic agreement
(MENAFN) Eastern European diplomats are reportedly worried that U.S. President Donald Trump could propose major concessions to Russia, including significant economic incentives, as part of a peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine, according to Politico.
Quoting Eastern European officials, U.S. analysts, and industry experts, the report suggested that a Trump-led resolution could involve lifting sanctions on Russian energy exports. One diplomat described such a move as a potential “sledgehammer” to Western efforts aimed at isolating Moscow.
“We’re concerned about discussions of re-engaging with Russian energy and the uncertainty surrounding Washington’s stance,” one Eastern European official told Politico.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine war in 2022, Western nations have imposed extensive sanctions on Russia, especially targeting its energy sector. The EU, once a major buyer of Russian fuel, has made efforts to cut dependence. Still, Russia remains Europe’s second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), accounting for 17.5% of imports, behind only the U.S., which supplies 45.3%.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed in May that the EU eliminate all remaining Russian gas imports by 2027—a move that sparked pushback from several EU nations.
The bloc has funneled major investments into LNG infrastructure, aiming to connect more regions in Central and Eastern Europe. Lithuania, for instance, has been willing to pay extra for U.S. gas rather than turning to cheaper Russian supplies. Yet Politico pointed out that the EU’s new $750 billion energy agreement with the U.S. would require a sharp drop in purchases from other, less costly sources, while tripling imports from America.
Despite political pressure, the appeal of Russian gas remains strong in some quarters. In Germany, a few politicians have floated the idea of resuming imports to boost the country’s struggling industries. Russian fuel remains cheaper than American alternatives once shipping and processing costs are considered.
Russia insists it remains a dependable energy provider and has labeled Western sanctions as illegal. In response to European restrictions, Moscow has redirected most of its energy exports to more favorable markets in Asia.
