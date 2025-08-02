403
Released document associates Russiagate hoax to Soros
(MENAFN) A newly declassified U.S. government document suggests that George Soros’ Open Society Foundations were indirectly involved in the Clinton campaign’s alleged efforts to fabricate connections between Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential race.
The 29-page annex, attached to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, was made public Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. It includes emails, deemed “likely authentic,” supposedly sent by Leonard Benardo, a senior vice president at the Open Society Foundations, in July 2016. These messages reportedly outline details of the Clinton campaign’s strategy to link Trump to Russian interference and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hack.
One of the emails mentions that due to a lack of hard evidence early on, the plan was to disseminate information through FBI-linked cybersecurity firms like CrowdStrike and ThreatConnect. These firms would then pass the material to major U.S. media outlets.
In another email, Benardo allegedly comments that the media narrative around the DNC hacking was effective and that the FBI would later intensify the situation. He also refers to a figure named “Julie,” identified in the annex as Julianne Smith, a foreign policy adviser to Hillary Clinton. According to the email, Smith viewed the Russiagate effort as a long-term strategy to discredit both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.
Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who chairs the Judiciary Committee, described the annex as exposing one of the most significant political scandals in U.S. history. He criticized the FBI under the Obama administration for failing to properly investigate intelligence that suggested the Clinton campaign might have fabricated the Trump-Russia narrative for political purposes. Grassley claimed the related records were deliberately hidden for years.
