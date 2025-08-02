Kazakh President Set To Join High-Level UN Summit In Turkmenistan
The strategic gathering will additionally feature the
participation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The focal
point of the symposium will be the Avaza Action Program for the
2024-2034 period, a pivotal strategic framework officially ratified
by the UN General Assembly in December 2023, designed to optimize
the developmental trajectories of landlocked nations.
In anticipation of the forthcoming conference, on August 3, Secretary-General Guterres is scheduled to undertake an official diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan, following an invitation extended by President Tokayev. In the course of the diplomatic engagement in Almaty, the two heads of state will engage in bilateral discussions and collaboratively tour the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, which functions as a nexus for regional synergy concerning the 2030 Agenda.
